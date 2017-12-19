Former Newcastle Midfielder Kieron Dyer Says Club Need to Make an Upgrade in One Key Position

Former Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer has told the Chronicle that the club need to upgrade on striker Dwight Gayle after the club slipped into the relegation zone.

Gayle has just three goals this season, as does fellow forward Joselu and is a huge digression after the former Palace striker scored 23 in the Championship last season to guide the Magpies to promotion.

Dyer, who played for the Toon Army 250 times between 1999 and 2007 spoke of the club's need for a proven striker.

The now 38-year-old former Magpie said: "I think they need a goalscorer - someone who is proven in the Premier League or in a top league to score 20 goals a season."

He went on to say: “Dwight Gayle has probably been the shining light and he scored goals in the Championship but when he’s been in the Premier League before he hasn’t really set the world alight. The centre forward is the one area.”





Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal was their eighth defeat in nine games, a run which saw seen them slip from seventh to 18th and are without a win since being Crystal Palace in late October.