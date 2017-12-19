Frustrated Manchester City Star Eyes Exit Rumours as Real Madrid Ready to Pounce

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero could be leaving the Etihad in the not too distant future with Real Madrid a possible new home.


The Argentinian international threw his gloves in the air in frustration after being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And according to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, while the 29-year-old loves the club, he doesn't feel valued by boss Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez tweeted this out, prompting the speculation about Aguero’s future:

Guardiola addressed Augero’s reaction after the win against Spurs, claiming he understands his frustration.

He said in the post-match press conference: "That's normal. The players want to play and I can understand him.


"He wants to play, he's a top player but in that moment I needed a little more energy with Gabriel in that position that's why I took that decision.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Always I don't want to hurt the players, believe me. I understand them because I was a football player. They want to play but I have to take the decisions.

"Before the game I thought the best option was Sergio and I said that to Gabriel and he was sad and upset."

