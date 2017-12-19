Hammers Fans Beg David Moyes to Hand 18-Year-Old Starlet Sead Haksabanovic a Start Against Arsenal

December 19, 2017

West Ham fans have been crying for Sead Haksabanovic to take up a starting role against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.


The 18-year-old joined the Hammers during the summer, and has only made one appearance for the club since, and the club's supporters would just love it if he were to make a start against the Gunners at the Emirates.

West Ham are fresh off a 3-0 win over Stoke City and look ready to climb up the table under new gaffer David Moyes, having already beaten Chelsea in the league as well. But a test against the Gunners could possibly give them a clearer picture as to where their future may lie.


The Swedish starlet may just be handed a start, given the Irons' league ambitions. But here are some of the cries stemming from the club's support via Twitter:

