Hammers Fans Beg David Moyes to Hand 18-Year-Old Starlet Sead Haksabanovic a Start Against Arsenal

West Ham fans have been crying for Sead Haksabanovic to take up a starting role against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.





The 18-year-old joined the Hammers during the summer, and has only made one appearance for the club since, and the club's supporters would just love it if he were to make a start against the Gunners at the Emirates.

Big afternoons coming up for U23 stars Moses Makasi and Sead Haksabanovic, will they play a part from the bench? #STKWHU #WHUFC ⚒⚒. pic.twitter.com/LMiB0yLIdQ — Moore Than A Club (@MooreThanAClub) December 16, 2017

West Ham are fresh off a 3-0 win over Stoke City and look ready to climb up the table under new gaffer David Moyes, having already beaten Chelsea in the league as well. But a test against the Gunners could possibly give them a clearer picture as to where their future may lie.





The Swedish starlet may just be handed a start, given the Irons' league ambitions. But here are some of the cries stemming from the club's support via Twitter: