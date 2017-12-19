Ian Wright Believes Sadio Mane Has an Issue With Liverpool Teammate After Frustrating Few Games

Ian Wright has told the Daily Mirror that he believes Sadio Mane is 'jealous' of on fire teammate Mohamed Salah after a frustrating few games for the Senegalese winger.

Whilst Salah has continued to improve and take his tally to 20 for the season at the weekend, Mane has come under fire for a selfish display in the Merseyside Derby and a frustrating night in the goalless draw at home to West Brom.

Salah has already trumped Mane's first season at Anfield, outscoring and outperforming him and Wright believes this is causing some jealousy from Mane, who was unused substitute in Sunday's thrashing of Bournemouth.

He said: "He just looks a little bit perturbed by it. Mo Salah has come in and - remember when Mane went to the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone was like 'oh it's over now, we can't replace Mane? And now they've got Salah and he's been on the bench."





Mane was the only Liverpool player to make last season's team of the season as his 13 goals helped the Reds finish fourth, but Salah has already surpassed his teammates debut season total with 14 as Liverpool look to push on with a result at Arsenal on Friday.



