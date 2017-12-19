Jack Colback Could Cause Further Controversy With Return to Newcastle's Bitter Rivals Suggested

Jack Colback could be about to provoke the ire of the Newcastle faithful after struggling to get an opportunity in the first team at St. James' Park this season, despite consistently starting in the Championship last term.

Rafa Benitez excluded the midfielder from his 25 man Premier League squad - shortlisting the player for transfer in the summer - and sent him to train and play with the reserves.





Now it looks a matter of time before the 28-year-old leaves the club in pursuit of regular game time, with half a dozen Championship clubs including Hull City, Leeds United and former club Sunderland interested in signing the Englishman.

In November Benitez was facing a serious shortage of midfield options but the Spaniard made it apparent there was no way back for Colback, who joined the club on a free in 2014 once his contract expired with the Black Cats.





Magpies' manager Benitez said in November: "He’s training with the Under-23s. He knows the situation. We’re working with the players available now. He knew our idea from the beginning.

"We have four or five midfielders. We didn’t want to have six. I don’t want too many players in the same position."

Sunderland's banner for Jack Colback yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gRRgzNJYIt — Sunday League Footy (@SundayChants) April 6, 2015

It's been reported via the Shields Gazzette, that Colback is interested in potentially returning to the Stadium of Light, as staying within the same region is convenient for the Killingworth-born man.

However his £40,000 weekly wages could prove to be a stumbling block for Chris Coleman and his cash-strapped Sunderland outfit.

As for the Sunderland fans, when the two clubs met proceeding Colback's switch they made their feelings abundantly clear, with a select few producing extremely unwarranted visual messages.