John Terry Insists Virgil van Dijk Wouldn't Improve Chelsea as January Transfer Race Hots Up

If you’ve been wanting the news coverage of Virgil Van Dijk to die away, you’re unfortunately coming towards your least favourite month of the year.

As the January transfer window draws nearer, Virgil Van Dijk’s transfer saga is set to hit another peak, with the Southampton defender likely to be linked with a plethora of Europe’s top clubs.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Most sides would benefit from the Dutch colossus in their side, but former Chelsea captain John Terry has said that Chelsea would be the only side that Van Dijk wouldn’t walk into.

“If you look at Liverpool he certainly goes into their starting line-up and improves them,” Terry during a recent appearance on Sky Sports, as reported by the Metro. “Arsenal he does the same, Chelsea he makes their squad better, I’m not sure he starts.

“Man City, I think he improves their starting XI, Man United certainly. I think the money we are speaking about is where we are at in today’s market.

Do not judge the likes of Sanchez and van Dijk based on this season lmao. It's pretty obvious that they don't want to be at their clubs. — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) December 19, 2017

“But I think he goes into all of them squads and makes them better. So I’m pretty sure they’re all going to be in for him in January.”

The former England captain also went on to defend the infamous Chelsea loan system, a concept that saw the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah slip through the cracks at Chelsea and become irreplaceable stars at Chelsea’s Premier League rivals.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“At the time [the likes of Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku] didn’t make our team stronger," Terry continued when asked if Chelsea regretted selling the future stars.

“Let’s not forget we were one of the best teams probably the Premier League has ever seen, in them early days when they arrived.

“When they come in can they make a big enough impact to sustain and keep their place? No, it’s very difficult to do.”