Jose Mourinho Claims He is Too Mature to Over-Celebrate Goals in Continued Derby Fallout

Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is only willing to celebrate Manchester United goals if they are scored in the last minute and not before.

A lot has been said since Manchester City's 2-1 derby victory over United, and a lot more continues to be said even now.

Following City's victory, it was reported that the two rivals came to blows. In the aftermath, Mourinho allegedly had milk thrown at him, and Manchester City Coach Mikel Arteta suffered a cut eyebrow. It all happened after Mourinho went to confront the Citizens' changing room after he had deemed them to be over-celebrating.

Pep Guardiola has won more Manager of the Month awards than Jose Mourinho... in 212 fewer games 😳



Who would you rather have as the manager of your club? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SUhlzHfjAh — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 15, 2017

After Romelu Lukaku had put United ahead in Saturday's 2-1 victory over West Brom, Mourinho remain unmoved on the bench.

Mourinho explained his muted celebration after the game, claiming he is too mature to over-celebrate goals, in what appeared to be a dig at Pep Guardiola's City.

Mourinho on Lukaku's and his own celebrations: 'If we score in the last minute you will see me run for sure.' #mufc pic.twitter.com/FzXMLcC7U6 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 18, 2017

"I didn't celebrate too," he told a press conference, as quoted by GIVEMESPORT.

"Nobody was happier than me. Fifteen years ago I look at myself celebrating goals. With maturity, you go into levels that you control your emotions better," Mourinho revealed.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"You get more experienced, you get more balanced. You don't go crazy when you win. You don't get depressed when you lose. You are much more stable with experience. Some other managers, they are different, and they don't change," he continued.

"I change. If I score a goal in the last minute you will see me run, for sure, for sure. But a goal in

minute 20-something, 1-0 with a lot to play… Let's play."