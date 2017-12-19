Jose Mourinho Set to Rest Ashley Young Amid Fears of Christmas Burnout

Jose Mourinho is set to give Ashley Young a Christmas period rest amid fears the ever-present left-back may be facing a burnout, according to the Sun.

Young joined Manchester United from Aston Villa for £17m back in 2011 and has become a revelation at left-back for Mourinho's side this season.

Good 3 points although second half was tough but we defended well as a team. Away support again brilliant, didn’t stop singing 👏🏾👏🏾 Onto the next one... 🤘🏾👹 pic.twitter.com/vIorFd9xQ7 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 17, 2017

The 32-year-old, who has played over 1300 minutes of football for the Red Devils so far this campaign, was rested in United's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, before he made his return to the starting lineup in the 2-1 win over West Brom at the weekend.

With a hefty Christmas schedule ahead, where United will play six games in just 17 days, the 32-year-old is reportedly set to be handed a break from first-team duties.

"The club are concerned Ashley is risking a bit of burnout and are treading carefully," an Old Trafford source is quoted as saying.

"He has had a small rest, but not enough. He has played so many games this season and has been fantastic. The conditioning staff have seen the data and want to preserve his ageing legs coming into the busy period.

"He has a history of niggles and that is another reason why the backroom staff are being cautious."

United do have a ready-made replacement for Young in the form of Luke Shaw. Shaw has struggled to gain Mourinho's trust since recovering from injury, however, the 22-year-old has impressed when recently called upon.

Nevertheless, with Mourinho reportedly keen on signing Tottenham's Danny Rose in the upcoming January transfer, the England international may find his chances even more limited come the start of next year.