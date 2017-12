Las mejores WAGs del Real Madrid y Barcelona antes del Clásico

Wishing my friends and followers a happy new year💚May all your wishes and dreams come true! Hopefully you'll be as happy as you made me feel this year❤❤ #Gareth#Bale#Garethbale #emmarhysjones

A post shared by Gareth Bale Fanpage💚 (@garethito) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:14am PST