Leicester City will host Manchester City in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

Manchester City, winner of 15 straight Premier League games—a record—reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after beating Wolves on penalties following a scoreless draw. Leicester City topped Leeds United 3–1 to advance past the round of 16.

Leicester City is coming off a surprise 3–0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, while Manchester City most recently dismantled Tottenham 4–1 at the Etihad.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: WatchESPN