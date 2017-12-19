Leicester City is set to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Manchester City, winner of 15 straight Premier League games—a record—reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after beating Wolves on penalties following a scoreless draw. Leicester City topped Leeds United 3–1 to advance past the round of 16.
Leicester City is coming off a surprise 3–0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, while Manchester City most recently dismantled Tottenham 4–1 at the Etihad.
See how to watch Tuesday's match below.
How to watch
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET
TV: WatchESPN