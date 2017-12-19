Liverpool Star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Eyeing 3 Points on Emotional Return to the Emirates

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing taking three points from the Emirates Stadium on Friday night as a Red, as the player makes his emotional return to Arsenal this weekend.

Quoted in the Evening Standard, the 24-year-old former Gunners' man has explained how he is relishing the return to North London for the Merseysiders' final game before Christmas, in what Oxlade-Chamberlain says will be 'a special occasion', but will be firmly fighting the corner of his new club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said: “It will be a special occasion for me, full of emotion I’m sure.


"We’re in good form and we’ll be going there full of confidence and looking for three points."


Having made the switch from the Gunners in the final days of this past summer's transfer window for £40m, eyebrows were raised by the decision made to choose Liverpool over Chelsea, such are the midfield options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

His early days were met with scorn at Anfield, with social media tearing into Oxlade-Chamberlain after failing to impress on his rare opportunities to shine:


After a tricky settling in period however, the midfielder has begun to sneak his way into the reckoning, with pundits crediting Klopp for injecting Oxlade-Chamberlain with renewed purpose on the field.

Having played over an hour in five league games this term for Liverpool, the midfielder played his first full 90 minutes in their 4-0 win against AFC Bournemouth, setting up Mohamed Salah for his 20th goal this campaign. Fan opinion is beginning to sway somewhat:

  

Looking ahead to Friday evening's clash with opponents whom he spent over five years with, Chamberlain may be handed a starting berth at the Emirates in central midfield, and the formers Saints man now believes his is fully settled in his new life.


“I feel like I’m settled in now and I’m learning the ropes and my roles and responsibilities, says Oxlade-Chamberlain. "That’s always the thing that’s hard to adapt to. Once you get comfortable with that, you can start to relax more.

"I’ve been doing better and it has been coming, but there’s definitely more to come from me. And I’ll be doing everything I can to bring that out.” 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters