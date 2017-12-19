Liverpool Star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Eyeing 3 Points on Emotional Return to the Emirates

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing taking three points from the Emirates Stadium on Friday night as a Red, as the player makes his emotional return to Arsenal this weekend.

Quoted in the Evening Standard, the 24-year-old former Gunners' man has explained how he is relishing the return to North London for the Merseysiders' final game before Christmas, in what Oxlade-Chamberlain says will be 'a special occasion', but will be firmly fighting the corner of his new club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said: “It will be a special occasion for me, full of emotion I’m sure.





"We’re in good form and we’ll be going there full of confidence and looking for three points."





Having made the switch from the Gunners in the final days of this past summer's transfer window for £40m, eyebrows were raised by the decision made to choose Liverpool over Chelsea, such are the midfield options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

His early days were met with scorn at Anfield, with social media tearing into Oxlade-Chamberlain after failing to impress on his rare opportunities to shine:

ox chamberlain is without doubt the biggest waste of money ever spent by the club... #LFC, #SHITE — PatrickMcDermott (@McDermott_14) September 19, 2017





After a tricky settling in period however, the midfielder has begun to sneak his way into the reckoning, with pundits crediting Klopp for injecting Oxlade-Chamberlain with renewed purpose on the field.

Having played over an hour in five league games this term for Liverpool, the midfielder played his first full 90 minutes in their 4-0 win against AFC Bournemouth, setting up Mohamed Salah for his 20th goal this campaign. Fan opinion is beginning to sway somewhat:

Watch that 45 minutes and you see exactly why we signed Oxlade-Chamberlain, he’s a perfect fit. Class act. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 17, 2017

🗳 Fan Opinion: Do you see Oxlade-Chamberlain as a regular starter in the future? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 17, 2017

Looking ahead to Friday evening's clash with opponents whom he spent over five years with, Chamberlain may be handed a starting berth at the Emirates in central midfield, and the formers Saints man now believes his is fully settled in his new life.





“I feel like I’m settled in now and I’m learning the ropes and my roles and responsibilities, says Oxlade-Chamberlain. "That’s always the thing that’s hard to adapt to. Once you get comfortable with that, you can start to relax more.

"I’ve been doing better and it has been coming, but there’s definitely more to come from me. And I’ll be doing everything I can to bring that out.”