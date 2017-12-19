Mignolet Insists Red Hot Mohamed Salah's Feet Are Firmly on the Ground as Purple Patch Continues

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has assured fans that superstar Mohamed Salah is no prima donna, despite killing it week in, week out in the Premier League.

The Egyptian winger has lit up English football since making his £37m summer switch from Roma and leads the way in the goalscoring stakes with 14 goals.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Salah has already fired 20 in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, and many are of the opinion that he is the best player the club have signed since Luis Suarez.

Incredible form can often go to players' heads, but not Salah according to Mignolet, who insists he remains mature, selfless and humble, and has no issues doing the dirty work for the team.

As quoted by the Mirror, he said: "He is one who isn’t going to get carried away, which is important. He doesn’t think about anything else other than his job and that is very important because he is scoring goals and can be the superstar but he is also working very hard to get back and defend. We need that from our wingers, because of the way we play.

"I know [fellow Belgium international] Radja Nainggolan - a team-mate of Salah’s at Roma - really well, and he told me that he is a brilliant player.

"I wasn’t expecting him to score that many goals as a winger but he is doing well, working hard and let’s hope he can keep doing what he is doing. Would Salah get my vote for Player of the Year? Of course, but let’s not talk about that so soon."

Not only is Salah in the form of his life on the pitch, but away from football he is making a difference as well, using his wages to pay for a new school and an ambulance service.

