Pep Guardiola Sets Sights on Bundesliga's Top Assist Maker as Stand in for Injured Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in signing FC Augsburg left-back Philipp Max as cover for the injured Benjamin Mendy, who isn't expected to return to the pitch until mid-April.

Mendy has only managed five appearances for the Citizens since his £52m transfer to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at the back end of September, Guardiola has had to deal with having no specialist left-back at his disposal - often turning to Fabian Delph to fill in on the left side of defence.

However, come January that is all expected to change. Despite the team's astounding success despite Mendy's absence, the Spanish manager is still determined to fill in the void left by the Frenchman.

According to German outlet Bild, the Premier League leaders have turned their attention to Augsburg youngster Max, and will submit a bid for the 23-year-old in January. Max has set the Bundesliga alight this season with his impressive displays.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

With ten assists to his name already this season, Max doesn't only sit at the top of the Bundesliga for setting up goals this term, but he has also accumulated the most amount of assists of defenders around Europe.

The attacking ability of the defender would fit in perfectly for Guardiola, whose side has taken the English top flight by storm with its goal-scoring ability since the start of the campaign.

Man City are currently flying high at the top of the table, eleven points clear of second placed Manchester United, and have already scored an incredible 56 league goals.