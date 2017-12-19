PHOTOS: EA Sports Announce Exclusive Digital 4th Kits for 4 Clubs in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

EA SPORTS are to release their first ever digital fourth kits for four clubs, to be used exclusively on FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.

The four strips are designed by adidas and will be automatically gifted to players who have selected the respective team as their favourite club.

There are some tasty efforts on show thanks to the partnership of EA and adidas, so let's run you through each club that has been lucky enough to gain a new digital kit in FIFA 18.

Manchester United

We're off to a very strong start here, with the Red Devils' strip arguably the nicest of the four.

The FIFA 18 avatars of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and others are seen sporting a kit with a black base, splattered in red.

United have always had decent kits and this fourth exclusive effort is no different.

Image by Jude Summerfield

Juventus

The Old Lady, another club steeped in history, sent fans into frenzy earlier this year with the release of their anniversary shirt.

And even if this digital kit doesn't quite top the historical 120th anniversary jersey, it's still a very tasteful design.

Set against a black backdrop, the club's logo is placed in front in white. Juventus have always played classy, beautiful football, and this kit was evidently designed with the same philosophy.

Image by Jude Summerfield

Bayern Munich


The Bundesliga giants' digital kit is reminiscent of Tottenham's 2015-16 home effort, although Bayern's shirt has been handled with a lot more care and finesse. 

A red sash drapes from one corner to another on a shirt that would not look out of place on Arjen Robben or Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern's Twitter account described the kit using a fire emoji, and it's an assertion hard to disagree with.

Image by Jude Summerfield

Real Madrid

Finishing off the four clubs is reigning Champions League, Club World Cup and La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have always looked at their best when decked out in simplistic style and this black number is basic but trendy.

With white stripes also featured on the sides of the kit, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will now look fashionable when sticking the ball in the back of the net.

