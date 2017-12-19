Police Make Arrest Following Alleged Hate Crime on Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling

Great Manchester Police have made an arrest following allegations of a racially aggravated assault on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Great Manchester Police have made an arrest following allegations of a racially aggravated assault on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling on Saturday afternoon.

As reported by the BBC, the England international arrived at his club's training ground on Clayton Lane. Sterling is believed to have been the victim of a racial hate crime, being on the receiving end of a barrage of verbal abuse.

On the day of the incident, via the Manchester Evening News, a GMP spokesperson revealed details of the incident. They said:

"On Sunday 17 December 2017, police were made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane on Saturday 16 December. While an official report has not yet been made, enquiries will be carried out and officers are treating it as a hate crime.

"Hate crime will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and can be reported via the True Vision website at report-it.org.uk.”

Despite his unpleasant experience, Sterling went on to star for his club that evening - playing a key role in Man City's 4-1 Premier League thrashing of Spurs. 

The 23-year-old scored a brace against Mauricio Pochettino's side - continuing his remarkable development under his manager Pep Guardiola. Man City are 11 points clear at the top of the league, winning 17 of 18 matches.

