Report Claims Chelsea's Eden Hazard Is in 'Advanced Talks' With Real Madrid Ahead of Summer Switch

A report in Spain is claiming that Eden Hazard is in 'advanced talks' with long term admirers Real Madrid, and a move for the Belgian would spark the catalyst for young sensation Marco Asensio to make his way to Manchester City.

The Spaniard is currently frustrated at the Bernabeu. Despite an incredible breakthrough season with Los Blancos last term, Asensio still finds himself warming the bench too often for his liking, and has made it clear to president Florentino Perez that he wants more minutes.

However, Zinedine Zidane finds Asensio to be too inconsistent, and as a result, Diario Gol claim that the Frenchman is lining up a move for long term target Eden Hazard - the deal said to be 'advancing' rapidly.

This is a rumour that makes its way around the news at least once a season. Hazard to Madrid is a 'done deal' every summer, and it looks to be the case again this time around, the transfer set to take place after the Russian World Cup.

But this time, there's a little more to the deal. Hazard's arrival would mean the attacker slots into Asensio's preferred position, and the youngster has demanded that he leaves the Spanish champions is that is the case.

This has been okay'd by the powers that be in Madrid, and the club have apparently allowed Asensio to open talks with Pep Guardiola's side, who are prepared to pay a huge sum for his services.

As for Chelsea, they'd be in a horrible situation if this does come through. As well as losing their star asset, a title rival will be receiving one of Europe's most promising talents - all at the same time.