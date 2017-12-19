REVEALED: Barcelona Director Explains Why Club Won't Give Real Madrid El Clásico Guard of Honour

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has revealed why the club won't be giving their fierce rivals Real Madrid a guard of honour before their hotly-anticipated El Clásico match on Saturday.

Los Blancos have recently returned from the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where they beat Brazilian side Grêmio in the 1-0 in the final to claim the trophy.

As reported by the Independent, Spanish clubs traditionally form the 'pasillo' guard of honour when one of their side's wins the Club World Cup - but Barça director Amor has claimed that the Catalan giants won't be treating their rivals to the display of respect. Amor said:

"In this club we use to give a guard of honour when we participate in the competition of the winning team… and now it is not the case”.

😎 #RealMadrid in 2017:

🏆 LaLiga

🏆 UEFA Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Spanish Super Cup

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/HPPySqsjSx — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2017

Barça star Jordi Alba took a similar stance on the matter, claiming:





"We will see what happens but I think that we carry out the guard of honour in competitions where we play and we haven’t played the Club World Cup.”





Barcelona also broke the tradition last summer, when they refused to perform the pasillo for Real after they won the European Super Cup.





When Barça won the Club World Cup in 2011 and 2015, Betis and Villarreal respectively observed the tradition and gave the side a guard of honour.

Real Madrid will be desperate to keep their title hopes alive by beating Barça on Saturday - as they currently sit 11 points off their rivals in fourth place.

Los Blancos have endured a shaky start to their campaign, seeing the Bernebéu fans turn on them after they've repeatedly failed to win matches.