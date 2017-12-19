Sam Allardyce Satisfied With Everton's Home Victory Over Swansea Despite Poorly First Half

Everton manager Sam Allardyce was happy with his side's Monday night win over Swansea but has admitted that the Toffees conceded - and risked - too much during the first half.

Goodison Park cheered as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayne Rooney and, especially, former Swan Gilfy Sigurdsson haunted the visitors for a total 3-1 win despite the Welsh nonetheless taking the lead in the first half thanks to Leroy Fer.

However, the Blues seemed less proactive than usual in the opening moments of the game, about which Big Sam told Sky Sport: "I think from our point of view it was a disappointing first half and we needed more in the second half. They switched off for the goal.

"We got a penalty, we scored it and Dominic Calvert-Lewin did brilliantly. We changed the system and the way we wanted to push up and get at their back four."

He continued: "We put Tom Davies on and got further forward. Then in games, you need something special and Gylfi provided that. From there it was nice and comfortable."

The Englishman concluded: "It is a great three points considering how poorly we played in the first half. We played a little bit negative, instead of being brave enough to pass it forward. That happened int he second half and we were more creative. We were too negative in the first half."

Allardyce further explained the changes he had to make in order to secure the result and the team's fitness as he told BBC Radio 5 live: “From a tactical point of view, I’ve simplified the game. And I’m man managing the players. I brought some experienced and talented staff with me, along with the rest of the staff – I want everyone to get better. To turn around so quickly is a great credit to everyone. Not just me."

Big Sam has not lost a game since taking over Everton around six weeks ago. He was more than proud of his job with the Toffees so far: “What looked like a desperate situation is becoming a comfortable one. And now people are looking up the table than down. The last clubs I took over were tougher to turn around initially.

“We’ve got to try and get a result against Chelsea and then we’ll really know what we’re made of. With this confidence, if we can get a result there, we’re on the right track for finishing as high as we can. Let’s see if the lads can pull one out of the bag.”