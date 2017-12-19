Napoli will look to make the most of Jack Wilshere's uncertain future at Arsenal by tabling a £13.2m offer for him in January.

The Daily Mirror understands that the Gunners midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has become a prime transfer target for the Serie A title challengers ahead of next month's window.

Wilshere has begun to work his way back into the Arsenal starting lineup in recent weeks after a number of impressive displays, but there has still been no word from the club's hierarchy that he will be kept on past this term.

That has led to Napoli entering the race to sign the England international and become the second Italian top flight outfit to register an interest in Wilshere's signature in the past six months.

Fiorentina were believed to be in with a shout of landing Wilshere last summer, but I Viola were priced out of a move for the 25-year-old, despite his contract starting to run down.

If Napoli harbor ambitions of prising Wilshere away from the Emirates, they will have to see off reported interest from West Ham United.

The Hammers want to keep Wilshere in London and manager David Moyes wants to lure the playmaker across the capital to give his team a much needed creativity boost in the heart of midfield.

Wilshere would arguably prefer to remain in the UK if given the chance, but his head could be turned by the potential to challenge for honors in Italy with Maurizio Sarri's reputable side.

The central midfielder is able to shake hands on a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs next month with the view to signing for them on a free next July.

Napoli, though, don't seem to want to risk going up against other teams in that fight and would rather snap him up for a sum of cash instead.

Wilshere has spoken of his desire to remain at Arsenal if the club decide to sit down and discuss extending his stay but, with no word forthcoming on that front, it may be in his best interests to depart now and earn regular football ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.