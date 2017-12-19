Swansea Boss Paul Clement 'Disappointed Again' With Frustrating Defeat to Everton

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Swansea manager Paul Clement had few words to say after losing the 12th match of the season against Everton on Monday night. 

The Swans had a positive start to the game and broke the deadlock thanks to Leroy Fer, but were overcome by the Toffees as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayne Rooney and Gilfy Sigurdsson all provided a goal at Goodison Park. 

Swansea are now deep into the relegation zone and have dwindling chances to climb up the table. 

A gutted Clement told cameras after the match: "[I feel] Clearly disappointed again with the result up; until the penalty in the first half we played well, good control, decent chances, then we just had to manage the game well to get to half-time."

Calvert-Lewin levelled for the home side, although goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had managed to par Rooney's first penalty kick of the match. Clement described the chance by saying: "Then clearly a sloppy goal came to allow the throw to the feet of Rooney, the movement not tracked and a clumsy foul. It was a good save from the keeper, the defender should follow it. It landed nicely for Calvert-Lewin, but a good finish."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

One of his former men, Sigurdsson, scored the leader for Everton: "Second half we didn’t play so well. Having scored from a corner, we decide to take it short, had a hopeful ball into the box, we’re spread out, the play through us, and a good finish from Gylfi. It’s an avoidable goal."

The manager was asked to comment on his responsibility on the matter, to which he replied: "It’s a difficult job at any level, you want to win, you want to play well. It’s not something I’ve been used to me in my career, even here last year. As an assistant, I was losing one in ten. It’s the opposite.

"It’s not a nice experience, I’m learning a lot from it, I will keep fighting, I will work hard, I’ve worked hard to get to this position and I’m not going to give up on it, I will keep going."

