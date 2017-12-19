Tickets Sell Out in Record Time for PSG's Home Champions League Tie With Real Madrid

As expected, Paris Saint-Germain's illustrious home tie against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at the Parc des Princes sold out in record time, with many fans left disappointed that they could not secure tickets.

Fans still have the opportunity to secure ticket for the game, however, it will cost them a ridiculous €14,000. The opportunity to see two of Europe's heavyweights compete at such an early stage has frenzied football fanatics, with thousands instantly flocking for tickets.

"We inform you that there are no tickets left for the game between PSG and Madrid," the French giants said on their official website and proposed going to the resale page as a last resort for entry on the day:

"However, you can buy tickets at Ticketplace, the official resale page of the club."

Now with three months to go before the fixture's first leg begins, prices are ranging from €315 to a staggering €14,000. Before the match-up in Paris the two sides will square off at the Santiago Bernabéu in February, in another game that quickly sold out on Real Madrid's official website.

👨‍👦 Mbappé...



- 2012: Meets his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo



- 2015: Makes his first-team debut for Monaco



- 2017: Finishes 7th in the Ballon D'or



- 2018: Will stand against Ronaldo in the Champions League



W O N D E R K I D pic.twitter.com/V4ECaMlElH — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 12, 2017

Speaking to Marca, PSG star Kylian Mbappe believes his side will do everything to progress to the next round and topple the current holders: "Of course we can beat Real Madrid if we do not believe it, who will?

"So, of course we can do it... We know it will not be easy, but we will work until February to be ready when the time comes."



