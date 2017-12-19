Tottenham Set to Compete With Napoli & Atletico for €20m Benfica Left-Back in January Window

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Tottenham have been linked with yet another left-back to replace wantaway Danny Rose, with reports from Portugal claiming that Benfica's Alex Grimaldo is next on the wish list.


Portuguese publication Jornal de Noticias (via talkSPORT) claim that Grimaldo intends to leave Benfica in the New Year and is currently being monitored by Spurs, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Grimaldo joined the Portuguese giants from Barcelona last season, having failed to make a single senior appearance for the side, despite being the youngest player to ever feature for the B team at 15.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Now at 22-years-old the Spanish Under-21 international has made 43 appearances for Benfica, notably featuring in both matches against Manchester United in the Champions League group stages.

With Rose likely to make the switch to Old Trafford when the window recommences, Spurs are poised to test the waters with a €20m offer - a fee that reportedly puts Napoli out of the running for the player's signature.

The Partenopei are looking to add reinforcements to the left full-back position, after Faouzi Ghoulam sustained a cruciate ligament injury. Their first choice was former Sassuolo defender Sime Vrsaljko, but Madrid are unlikely to sell according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Grimaldo has won two Primeira Liga titles thus far in his short career, having made a name for himself as a lethal attacking fullback, assisting eight goals since arriving at the Estadio da Luz. 

Mauricio Pochettino admires the defenders qualities and plans to deploy him at left wing-back should the January swoop prove fruitful.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters