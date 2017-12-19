Tottenham Set to Compete With Napoli & Atletico for €20m Benfica Left-Back in January Window

Tottenham have been linked with yet another left-back to replace wantaway Danny Rose, with reports from Portugal claiming that Benfica's Alex Grimaldo is next on the wish list.





Portuguese publication Jornal de Noticias (via talkSPORT) claim that Grimaldo intends to leave Benfica in the New Year and is currently being monitored by Spurs, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Grimaldo joined the Portuguese giants from Barcelona last season, having failed to make a single senior appearance for the side, despite being the youngest player to ever feature for the B team at 15.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Now at 22-years-old the Spanish Under-21 international has made 43 appearances for Benfica, notably featuring in both matches against Manchester United in the Champions League group stages.

With Rose likely to make the switch to Old Trafford when the window recommences, Spurs are poised to test the waters with a €20m offer - a fee that reportedly puts Napoli out of the running for the player's signature.

The Partenopei are looking to add reinforcements to the left full-back position, after Faouzi Ghoulam sustained a cruciate ligament injury. Their first choice was former Sassuolo defender Sime Vrsaljko, but Madrid are unlikely to sell according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Grimaldo has won two Primeira Liga titles thus far in his short career, having made a name for himself as a lethal attacking fullback, assisting eight goals since arriving at the Estadio da Luz.

Mauricio Pochettino admires the defenders qualities and plans to deploy him at left wing-back should the January swoop prove fruitful.