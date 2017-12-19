VIDEO: A Frosty Reception! Man City Stars Destroy Snowman Keeper in Bizarre Shooting Challenge

The festive season is upon us and, with it, comes plenty of good cheer, good will to all men and a time to appreciate those around us.

If only someone had told Manchester City's players. In a YouTube video, three of the club's senior and youth stars - Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Aro Muric - took on a snowman shooting range challenge at the club's training base to get into the Christmas spirit.

Or they would have, if they weren't complete animals in leathering footballs at poor old Frosty the Snowman who did his best to keep goal.

That shot from Muric at the beginning is not full of festive cheer! Someone's obviously had a run in with a fake snowman in the past and has taken his repressed childhood memories out on the guy in front of him!

The players are clearly having the time of their life as they do their best to out-shoot each other and try to knock Frosty over as many times as possible.

It's not too long until Christmas is here, Frosty, and you'll be able to put your feet up, relax and tend to all of those bruises in the comfort of your own home!

