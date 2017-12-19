VIDEO: A Frosty Reception! Man City Stars Destroy Snowman Keeper in Bizarre Shooting Challenge

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

The festive season is upon us and, with it, comes plenty of good cheer, good will to all men and a time to appreciate those around us.

If only someone had told Manchester City's players. In a YouTube video, three of the club's senior and youth stars - Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Aro Muric - took on a snowman shooting range challenge at the club's training base to get into the Christmas spirit.

Or they would have, if they weren't complete animals in leathering footballs at poor old Frosty the Snowman who did his best to keep goal.

That shot from Muric at the beginning is not full of festive cheer! Someone's obviously had a run in with a fake snowman in the past and has taken his repressed childhood memories out on the guy in front of him!

The players are clearly having the time of their life as they do their best to out-shoot each other and try to knock Frosty over as many times as possible.

It's not too long until Christmas is here, Frosty, and you'll be able to put your feet up, relax and tend to all of those bruises in the comfort of your own home!

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters