VIDEO: Jamie Carragher Hits Wayne Rooney Where it Hurts in Public Trolling - His Hairline

Wayne Rooney continued his fine form on the pitch in Everton's comfortable 3-1 win over Swansea at Goodison Park, scoring his tenth English Premier League goal of the season. However, off the pitch, England's record goalscorer suffered an embarrassing verbal defeat at the hands of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

@WayneRooney tried to give @Carra23 some banter and gets completely shut down 😂 pic.twitter.com/GzCSAOLv17 — Alex McCarthy (@Al_Mac8) December 18, 2017

Speaking on Monday Night Football after his side's fifth win in the last six games, the 32-year-old attempted to instigate some light-hearted banter with Carragher:

"I've seen when you were in your casual gear. I have to say JT was looking OK but Carra your top was horrendous!"

Rooney was then swiftly - and brutally - shut down by the former England international, who cited his clothes as being, at the very least, better than the 32-year-old's hairline:

"A bit like your hairline!"

Image by Jack Gallagher

The former Manchester United forward has reportedly spent in excess of £30,000 on the reinvigoration of his receding hairline; having hair transplants in 2011 and 2013. After spending more than an average annual wage on his scalp, it will probably come as a disappointment to the 32-year-old that he is still subject to abuse regarding his failing hair follicles.





Rooney has, however, not allowed his receding hairline to affect his confidence on the pitch this season. After a disappointing start to their 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Everton and Wayne Rooney, have enjoyed a recent purple patch.

7 - Wayne Rooney has had a hand in seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against Swansea City (three goals, four assists). Hunter. pic.twitter.com/08QQnLKbG1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2017

The forward's six goals and two assists in his last five league games, has propelled The Toffees up into the top half of the table ahead of a tricky Christmas period.





Everton have incredibly difficult fixture list during the Christmas period, having to play Chelsea, Manchester United and local rivals Liverpool in a three week period. The former England international will undoubtedly have to maintain his current form in order to ensure Everton's continued ascent up the Premier League table.







