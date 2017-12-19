VIDEO: Rio Ferdinand Posts Brilliant Footage Of His Reactions When Man Utd Played Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has shared a video of him (along with his BT Sport colleagues) watching Manchester United face Arsenal at the beginning of December.

The clip, shared on Ferdinand's Instagram page, shows the ex England international going absolutely nuts during the game - quite obviously caught up in the moment of what is often considered a huge match when it comes to the Premier League.

You can see Rio watching on first and foremost as a fan of the Red Devils, reacting angrily to when Jesse Lingard hit the post early on in the game, and celebrating wildly when the same player waltzed through the Arsenal defence and found the back of the net - making the score 3-1.

See the video for yourself:

Sat in the room with Norwich fan Jake Humphrey, and (unfortunately for him) Arsenal legend Martin Keown, Rio doesn't care who's around as he witnesses the game.

While Rio's side came off victorious, the pundit hadn't forgotten about the team that Untied had come up against in Arsenal, and was rather complimentary about on player in particular, whose contract at the Emirates just so happens to be running to an end - the impressive Mesut Ozil:

“Since he signed in the Premier League, he’s had the most assists and the most chances created,” Ferdinand said after the game, via Goal.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“That tells you the standard of the player he is.

“When he was at Real Madrid, I played against him. He was a different player at Real Madrid from what I’ve seen here. The pace, he’s deceptively quick, and if you can get that out of him, with that ability... he’s a technician.

“I’d take him at Man United all day. Free transfer? No doubts.”