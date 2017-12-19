VIDEO: Rio Ferdinand Posts Brilliant Footage Of His Reactions When Man Utd Played Arsenal

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has shared a video of him (along with his BT Sport colleagues) watching Manchester United face Arsenal at the beginning of December.

The clip, shared on Ferdinand's Instagram page, shows the ex England international going absolutely nuts during the game - quite obviously caught up in the moment of what is often considered a huge match when it comes to the Premier League.

You can see Rio watching on first and foremost as a fan of the Red Devils, reacting angrily to when Jesse Lingard hit the post early on in the game, and celebrating wildly when the same player waltzed through the Arsenal defence and found the back of the net - making the score 3-1.

See the video for yourself:

Just casually watching @manchesterunited v @arsenal on @btsport #mufc

A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on

Sat in the room with Norwich fan Jake Humphrey, and (unfortunately for him) Arsenal legend Martin Keown, Rio doesn't care who's around as he witnesses the game.

While Rio's side came off victorious, the pundit hadn't forgotten about the team that Untied had come up against in Arsenal, and was rather complimentary about on player in particular, whose contract at the Emirates just so happens to be running to an end - the impressive Mesut Ozil:

“Since he signed in the Premier League, he’s had the most assists and the most chances created,” Ferdinand said after the game, via Goal.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“That tells you the standard of the player he is.

“When he was at Real Madrid, I played against him. He was a different player at Real Madrid from what I’ve seen here. The pace, he’s deceptively quick, and if you can get that out of him, with that ability... he’s a technician.

“I’d take him at Man United all day. Free transfer? No doubts.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters