VIDEO: Sadio Mane Reveals Why He Thinks Reds Are 'Lucky' to Be Signing RB Leipzig Star Naby Keïta

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Liverpool star Sadio Mané has revealed why he thinks the Reds are lucky to be signing RB Leipzig ace Naby Keïta in the summer transfer window. The talented African duo played alongside each-other for RB Salzburg - where their shared language saw them form a close friendship. 

In an interview with LFCTVvia lfcstuff, Mané claimed he was excited to have his former teammate joining the Reds, contending that the 22-year-old is an "unbelievable player".

Keïta is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young midfield talents in world football, having excelled during his two season spell with Leipzig. Liverpool are in desperate need of some midfield solidity, and Reds fans will be eager to see whether Keïta can provide this during his first season at Anfield in 2018/19.

The Reds triggered the Guinean international's €48m release clause at the end of the summer transfer window, but agreed that they would allow the former FC Istres man to remain with the club until the following season. Keïta has been exceptional for his side this season, putting in Man of the Match displays against Monaco and Beşiktaş in the Champions League.

Liverpool join a number of Premier League sides who may well have to give up their hopes of winning the title this season, as Manchester City enter the festive season 11 points clear - winning 17 out of 18 matches. The Reds lie in fourth, having racked up seven draws in their opening 18 games.

