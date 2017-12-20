29-Year-Old Male Jailed for 16 Weeks After Admitting He Aimed Racist Abuse at Raheem Sterling

A 29-year-old man has been handed a 16-week prison sentence after admitting that he racially abused Manchester City and England star attacker Raheem Sterling.

Karl Anderson, who was arrested by Greater Manchester Police this week, appeared at the Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where he learned his fate after offering no contest.

It was reported that Sterling was abused after arriving at City's training ground on Saturday. He did go on to have a remarkable outing, though, scoring twice against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 demolition of the London side.

A police spokesperson opened up on the details of the arrest on Sunday, speaking via Manchester Evening News.

"On Sunday 17 December 2017, police were made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane on Saturday 16 December," he said. "While an official report has not yet been made, enquiries will be carried out and officers are treating it as a hate crime.

"Hate crime will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and can be reported via the True Vision website at report-it.org.uk.”

Sterling, meanwhile, has been on fire for the Manchester side this season and is the club's top scorer, having put away 15 goals in all competitions so far.

City already look to be running away with the Premier League title and have not lost a single game as yet, only drawing once after playing 18 times in the league.

News of the sentence should come as a relief to both the club and player, and will hopefully serve as a warning to other would-be offenders.