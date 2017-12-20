AC Milan Chairman Marco Fassone Sets Deadline for Kaka Decision on Potential Return

AC Milan chairman Marco Fassone has stated he expects to be informed by Christmas on whether former player Kaka would choose to return as a sporting director.

Kaka spent seven seasons at Milan over two spells before announcing his retirement as a football player last week.

The Brazilian senior career spanned thirteen years, plying his trade in three continents, featuring for Real Madrid, Orlando City and twice Sao Paulo, as well as his fabled tenure in northern Italy.

Speaking to the official club website, Fassone admitted the two held talks over the position available at the Serie A club.

"We exchanged a few ideas for his future and that of Milan, and he has allowed himself the month of December to decide what to do. I think there could be the chance we will be in touch again before Christmas to see whether there will be the opportunity to continue this fairytale together. "

Despite ample investment and anticipation, Milan have largely disappointed this season. Sunday's loss to Hellas Verona means was the Rossoneri's seventh league defeat, and they not sit fourteen points off of fourth spot.

"After the Verona defeat, we took a few hours before taking any kind of decision," Fassone added, "considering the extremely uncomfortable moment that it was.

"The day after [the defeat], we met up and agreed that it would not be right to get together in the evening and celebrate the impending Christmas festivities.

"As a consequence, we decided on the training camp, in order to try to spend more time together and talk to each other, exchange ideas, discover what is not working and try to resolve the problems because the group need to understand what it means to be Milan and the significance of this shirt."

In his time with Milan, Kaka won the Serie A title and a Champions League trophy, as well as the Ballon d'Or.