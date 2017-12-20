AC Milan Legend Believes the Rossoneri May Need to Sell Donnarumma in January to Progress

Massimo Ambrosini, the former AC Milan and Italian international midfielder, believes they may need to sell teenage goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma for the club to rebuild.

Milan are currently 8th in Serie A and the recent 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona over the weekend has added extra pressure on Gennaro Gattuso's squad that received a £150m investment in the summer with many questioning the value and impact of the players that were recruited.

Reported by Calciomercato.com, Ambrosini said: “If a need arises, it will become necessary to sell Donnarumma. Then I agree that we would not like to criticise what Raiola is doing.





“Against Verona, AC Milan were unlucky. But they also have problems from the point of view of character. There is the risk that players can think of leaving. Gattuso simply has to work with the team, try to find solutions and find the positions of players , as he has done part.

“Milan have a tendency to suffer too much, even against Bologna when we won, from a defensive point of view it wasn't working out.”

There is notable unrest on the terraces, which Ambrossini alluded to in his comments, with the club's supporters' anger towards their young goalkeeper shown via a large sign, which brought Donnarumma to tears.

A.C. Milan fans brought Gianluigi Donnarumma to tears after unveiling a banner that said:



"Psychological violence by giving you €6m a season and signing your parasite brother? It's time to leave… our patience with you is over!” pic.twitter.com/zHql7zMS6I — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) December 14, 2017

They were protesting in the wake of widespread rumours in the summer that the 18-year-old could depart the Rossoneri and recent reports the goalkeeper's agent, Mino Raiola, had found a loophole in his new contract allowing it to be cancelled.





From the outside, AC Milan seems a club collectively unsettled, however having the availability of funds to spend in the winter transfer window could be the injection of enthusiasm needed to get things back on track both on and off the field at the San Siro.