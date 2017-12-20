Andre Ayew Says West Ham Are Moving From Strength to Strength Under New Boss David Moyes

December 20, 2017

Andre Ayew has claimed that West Ham are fast improving under David Moyes, as shown by the recent uptick in their Premier League form.

Moyes took over the reins at the club after Slaven Bilic was fired in November, and has managed to pull his new side out of the relegation zone by impressively beating defending Premier League champions Chelsea, drawing with Arsenal and recently overseeing a 3-0 win over Stoke City.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It took a scrappy goal from Danny Welbeck to knock the Hammers out of the Carabao Cup in a match against the Gunners on Tuesday and despite the loss, Ayew has said that his side are 'getting better and better'.

"I think we have players who have the desire, players who want to run and play for the club," he told the club's official website following the match.

"We are getting better and better. We lose 1-0 at the Emirates, with young lads also playing, it's good for them, it's good for the club, for the future.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We're going to use this game to become better and work and be better for Saturday because that's what's important at the moment.

"I'm disappointed because I'm a competitor and I always want to go further, but I think we can learn a lot from this and we can become a better squad and hopefully we can get good results before the end of the year."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Moyes also seems quite confident in his ability to do a job at West Ham. In fact, the former Everton and Manchester United manager has declared that he believes he could succeed anywhere.

"I think I'm capable of doing the job at any club in the world so I'm sure I can do it at West Ham," he said. "You have to come and show what you can do. Your reputation doesn't stand for anything."

