Arsenal Fans Believe Youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles Will Start Against Liverpool on Friday Night

Arsenal supporters are convinced that Ainsley Maitland-Niles will start for the Gunners in Friday night's Premier League clash with Liverpool, after Sead Kolasinac played in Tuesday's Carabao Cup match.

Maitland-Niles has appeared in 10 fixtures for Arsenal this season, more than in any of his other previous campaigns for the Gunners. Two of those appearances came in their last two league games against West Ham and Newcastle at left-back, both ending in clean sheets.

The 20-year-old replaced summer signing Sead Kolasinac for those games, and produced positive displays in both outings. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised the youngster in a press conference after the Newcastle match, where he insisted that the youngster was the future.

According to the official Arsenal website, he said "I believe he is the future. He can play left back, right back, central midfield. Of the three positions, maybe the least natural for him is left back, but he adapts very quickly and is a good defender.

"He has that sense of one against one, he is very strong, he is very quick, he has very quick recovery runs when he comes back. He has some aspects to learn: experience and he has to work on his heading. But overall, what he has done in the last three days is positive."

Although he has been impressive in those two games, the upcoming match against Liverpool will perhaps be a much sterner test than the previous two, especially for a youngster that has only started two league games for the Gunners, both in the last week.

But it seems as though he may start the match, after regular defender Sead Kolasinac played in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final match. The Bosnian helped the Gunners to a 1-0 victory over West Ham to progress into the next round.

But with his involvement coming just three days before the Liverpool match, fans believe that it's a sign Maitland-Niles will continue in the Premier League, and with him most likely up against the in-form Mohamed Salah, it could be a tough night for the young Englishman.





Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their views on the matter, with some feeling worried:

Back 4 vs Liverpool should be: Debuchy Chambers Koscielny Monreal. Would be so ridiculous to give Maitland Niles the job of marking Salah but we all know Wenger — ChangeArsenal (@changearsenal) December 20, 2017





I'm thinking Maitland-Niles is a better bet to start against Salah rather than Kolasinac. — Kautsar Erlando (@erlandokautsar) December 20, 2017



