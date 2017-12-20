Borussia Dortmund Join the Race to Sign Emre Can Amid Liverpool Contract Controversy

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has hinted that his side are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a pre-contract agreement. The German's current deal runs to a close at the end of the season, and foreign clubs are free to discuss terms with him as of January 1.

It's been an ongoing saga between Can and the Reds. Contract talks seem to have broken down between the player and the club over a desired release clause on Can's behalf - Liverpool not deeming the proposed fee as high enough.

And now, Dortmund have thrown their name into the hat, with Zorc hinting at a potential move for the 23-year-old:

“An excellent player. He is in the sights of the very, very large clubs of Europe”, he told Sky Deutschland (via Liverpool Echo).

With all things considered, Can is yet to give anything away regarding his future, claiming that he is simply focusing on his football.

“I concentrate on this season and let my agent handle all the rest." discussed Can.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It is not about money, that’s all I can say. Yes I could (sign a pre-contract with another club), but tomorrow I could also sign for Liverpool. We’ll see.”

And finally, with Juventus believed to be the front-runner to land his signature come the January window, chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has weighed in on the subject:

“Emre Can is a name doing the rounds because his contract is running down.

“I won’t deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks. We are tracking the situation, nothing more.”

It seems that within a few weeks, we may finally know which contract Can will sign.