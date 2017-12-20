The semifinals of the Carabao Cup will see Championship side Bristol City rewarded with a two-legged tie against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Champions League pair Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in a true battle of the giants.

Chelsea needed a last minute winner from Alvaro Morata to squeeze past Bournemouth on Wednesday night after a late equaliser from Dan Gosling cancelled out Willian's first-half opener.

But the real drama of the quarterfinal stage came at Ashton Gate just 15 minutes later when Korey Smith fired the competition's last remaining Championship side past Manchester United in the 92nd minute, sliding the ball under Sergio Romero to spark wild celebrations among the home fans.

In a round full of tight games, Manchester City needed penalty shootout from Claudio Bravo of all people to edge their way into the last four at the expense of Claude Puel's Leicester, while Arsenal kept the round's only clean sheet to finish with a 1-0 win over West Ham after 90 minutes of pure tedium at the Emirates.

The first leg of the all-London semi will be played at Stamford Bridge, while Bristol City will travel to the Etihad before welcoming Pep Guardiola's men down to Ashton Gate as they look to do the double over the top tow clubs in the Premier League.