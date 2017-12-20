Chelsea will host Bournemouth in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Blues reached the quarters by beating Everton 2–1, while Bournemouth advanced with a 3–1 win over Middlesbrough.

Arsenal and Manchester City reached the semifinals on Tuesday. Manchester United and Bristol city will meet in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Chelsea is coming off a 1–0 win over Southampton.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: WatchESPN