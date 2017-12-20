How to Watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. 

By Stanley Kay
December 20, 2017

Chelsea will host Bournemouth in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. 

The Blues reached the quarters by beating Everton 2–1, while Bournemouth advanced with a 3–1 win over Middlesbrough. 

Arsenal and Manchester City reached the semifinals on Tuesday. Manchester United and Bristol city will meet in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday. 

Chelsea is coming off a 1–0 win over Southampton. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: WatchESPN 

