How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea will host Bournemouth in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Blues reached the quarters by beating Everton 2–1, while Bournemouth advanced with a 3–1 win over Middlesbrough.
Arsenal and Manchester City reached the semifinals on Tuesday. Manchester United and Bristol city will meet in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Chelsea is coming off a 1–0 win over Southampton.
See how to watch Wednesday's game below.
How to watch
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: WatchESPN