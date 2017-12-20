Everton Hold Firm Interest in Lille OSC Defender Adama Soumaoro as Allardyce Eyes Improvements

Everton are planning to hold a meeting in the coming days to discuss the transfer of Lille OSC centre-back Adama Soumaoro.

The Blues have identified the defence as an area in need of great repair, despite bringing in goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defenders Cuco Martina and Michael Keane in the summer.

The defensive duo arrived as part of a massive spending spree undertaken by the Toffees, but such an overhaul has not quite worked out.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Despite having spent over £140m, Everton endured a horrendous start to the new campaign, which eventually cost Ronald Koeman the managerial job.

Almost halfway into the season, the Blues have conceded 30 league goals after conceding just 18 more in the entirety of last season.

Consequently, the Daily Mail report the club are planning on making a move for Lille's Adama Soumaoro in January.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Lille themselves have had a terrible half-season, too, of course. Over six years after winning the double, les Dogues find themselves in severe trouble at the bottom.

The French side rolled the dice and hired Marcelo Bielsa in the summer, but the Argentine's unorthodox tactics proved too drastic for a limited Lille side, and was let go after a bizarre suspension.

The four-time champions of France have severely missed the services of Soumaoro throughout the season, only making his first appearance of the season in late November, due to a lengthy Achilles injury.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

Everton can take motivation from Lille reportedly being under financial strain. The Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNCG) - the body overseeing financial measures by French football clubs - have put the club under scrutiny, so that they meet the relevant regulations.

Moreover, RMC recently reported Lille could be reprimanded on account of such financial difficulties, including the possibility of direct relegation.

Since Koeman's departure, Sam Allardyce has been hired - following Davis Unsworth's brief interim spell - Everton have won three in four, and look to finally be getting back on track.