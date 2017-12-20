Ex-Dortmund & Arsenal Star Tomas Rosicky Announces Immediate Retirement

Former Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Czech Republic star Tomas Rosicky has announced his immediate retirement from professional football at the age of 37.

Rosicky rejoined boyhood club Sparta Prague in 2016 upon his release by Arsenal, returning home 15 long years after leaving in 2001 when he became the then most expensive player in Bundesliga history at the time, signing with Dortmund for an £8m fee.

Jana Lange/GettyImages

Following success in Germany, the midfielder was snapped up by the Gunner in 2006. He enjoyed an impressive first season in England, but his Arsenal career was ultimately restricted by injuries.

Rosicky was forced to miss the entire 2008/09 campaign, while his sole appearance in 2015/16 was a 19 minute cameo in an FA Cup fourth round tie against Burnley.

Further injuries cruelly ensured that the veteran played only once for Sparta last season. He has played 12 times in all competitions so far in 2017/18, but has decided he is longer able to cope with the physical demands of top level football.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"After careful consideration I have realised I am no longer able to fully prepare my body for what the professional football requires," Rosicky said at a press conference held by Sparta.

"I would like to thank Sparta for raising me, for being the first step in my career in big clubs, and for allowing me to say goodbye at the place I love the most."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Rosicky never officially called time on his international career with Czech Republic and he finishes with 105 senior appearances and 23 goals to his name after a debut in 2000.

He went to one World Cup and four European Championships with the national team and holds the record for being both the youngest and oldest player to represent the country at a major tournament - as a 19-year-old at Euro 2000, and later as a 35-year-old at Euro 2016.