Former Liverpool Striker Fernando Torres Offers His Answer to 'Messi or Ronaldo' Debate

Fernando Torres has offered his thoughts on the hottest topic in European football over the last decade: Who is better, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

The Atlético Madrid striker spent two years in England at the same time Ronaldo was at Manchester United, following a £34m move from the Spanish capital to join Liverpool in 2007. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in 2009, while Torres remained a Premier League player until 2014.





Since returning to Spain in 2015, following a short spell with AC Milan, Torres has featured against Messi and Ronaldo on a number of occasions. As a result, the 33-year-old has made up his mind over who is better between the two superstars.

"Messi. I have not seen or will ever see a player like Lionel Messi," Torres told Marca when asked who was better between the two.





"He dominates all aspects of the game. He is the absolute best in 90% of the categories."





Both Messi and Ronaldo are currently tied with the number of Ballon d'Or awards they have received, the two wingers having shared the trophy an equal amount of times over the last decade.





So far this season, Ronaldo has notched 16 goals in all competitions - an underwhelming tally by his high standards. Messi is only slightly ahead with 18 goals in all competitions, however, the Argentine's tally of 14 goals in La Liga is far better than Ronaldo's four.