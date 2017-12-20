Goalkeeper Jack Ruddy Extends Contract With Wolves Until 2020 After Returning From Loan Spell

December 20, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jack Ruddy has signed an extension to his deal which ties him to the club until 2020.

The goalkeeper joined Wolves from Bury in the summer of 2016, but to date has made no appearances for the Championship club.

Consequently, the 19-year-old joined League One side Oldham on loan in the summer and made five appearances for his new side before being recalled months later.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The Scotland Under-21 shot-stopper has since returned to Wolves' Under-23 squad, but told the official club website of his delight in signing the new contract.

"I'm really pleased - I've thoroughly enjoyed my eighteen months here and feel like I'm progressing well. The coaches and the staff have really helped me during my time here, and I get on with everyone really well, so I'm really happy to stay here for another couple of years.

"I had my first loan this season which was probably the best experience of my career. It was great to get some minutes on the pitch in men's football. I think the coaches at Wolves got me ready for that during the 18 months that I've been here."

Almost halfway into the Championship season, Wolves sit four points clear at the summit after a summer overhaul, and will be a sure-fire contender for promotion. 

