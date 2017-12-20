Ian Wright Claims That Palace Forward Wilfred Zaha Has What it Takes to Play for Arsenal

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks that former Manchester United forward Wilfred Zaha has more than enough quality to play for the Gunners.

Zaha - who has scored four goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season – has been Roy Hodgson’s star player, and has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs.

And Wright couldn’t hide his praise for the Ivory Coast international, as he thinks that Zaha’s quality is unquestionable and that he has all the attributes needed get into the Gunner's squad.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The debate, Wright said, via the Express:

“I believe Zaha is someone who loves it there,”

Wright continued by saying, “If he moved on, would they understand him with the way he plays? Would he fit in with someone else’s style in the way Palace has him play exactly the way he wants?

“Wilf has a decision to make. If he carries on playing like that, then teams will want him. I know Spurs linked and I think Arsenal been linked and they should be.

“Ability wise, he’s easily good enough for Arsenal. To play in a certain system is different as he’s a bit of a maverick.”

The direct winger continued his impressive form this season by scoring a goal  and claiming the Man of the Match during the win against Leicester on Saturday.

Zaha will want to continue his inspiring form for Palace going into the weekend – when they face fellow relegation battlers Swansea.

The 25-year-old Ivorian has been the focal point in Palace’s resurgence since Hodgson’s appointment. The former England manager will be well aware of the interest by other Premier League clubs – and he’ll be doing everything in his power to keep Zaha amongst his ranks.

