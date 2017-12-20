Liverpool Considering Re-Entering the Race for Brazilian Forward

Liverpool have been put on alert over the possibility of Alex Teixeira being available, after the Brazilian is reportedly being put up for sale by Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

The Reds are no stranger to Teixeira. Having been linked with him up throughout the first-half of the 2015/16, Liverpool baulked at Shakhtar Donetsk's high asking price.

Eventually, Texeira left Ukraine after six years for the Chinese Super League giants, in a time where investment in the Asian country was exponentially increasing.

Visual China/GettyImages

Though having picked up 8 goals and 2 assists in 19 league games this season, the forward has since been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Fabio Capello - who joined in the summer - according to Tuttosport (via Football Italia).

While part of the flourishing Brazilian contingent at Shakhtar, Texeira gave a sobering interview in the January transfer window of 2016 over his desire to join the Merseyside club.

Speaking in his native tongue, the 27-year-old stated, "it would be an honour to defend the Liverpool shirt" and, later, was adamant his agent was "still attempting everything possible" to help force a move.

While the Italian news outlet have not linked Liverpool directly, it is naturally believed the club have an interest, after past experience. Inter Milan, on the other hand, have been linked and hold an advantage, as they too are owned by the Suning Group.

After several failed attempts, Juergen Klopp's side bid £34m for the versatile player, but were out-priced by their Chinese rivals, who secured his services for £4m more.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The saga brought back memories over Liverpool's failed attempts at landing Ukrainian winger Yevhen Konoplyanka - then at Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk - who eventually went onto Sevilla, and now plies his trade with FC Schalke.

If Liverpool were to sign Texeira, he would face competition in a strong attacking line-up, but would likely see the the successes of fellow countrymen Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho as strong motivation to join.