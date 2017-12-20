Liverpool Handed Boost in De Vrij Pursuit as Lazio Ace Admits Future in Rome Uncertain

Liverpool have been given fresh hope over their reported pursuit of Stefan de Vrij after the Lazio ace admitted he was "unsure" whether he would pen a new contract.

Football Italia carried quotes from the defender as he revealed that he had no idea if the Serie A club had plans to offer him a new deal as his current one enters the final six months of its length.

Liverpool have been touted as potential suitors for de Vrij's signature as his time in Italy looks to be drawing to a close as Jurgen Klopp eyes other potential targets in the event that Virgil Van Dijk declines a move to Anfield.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

De Vrij, who has also been linked with Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton, was asked if he saw his future lying with Lazio past next summer at the club's Christmas party, but he elected to remain coy on the issue.

The centre-back said: “I always try to improve and I’ll do the same in 2018. As for the contract renewal, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

That answer will likely have given Liverpool fresh impetus to put contingency plans in place for de Vrij if they are pipped to signing Van Dijk by Manchester City.

We need a Center back in January not the summer. — Kylee Wylee (@kylegwatson) December 17, 2017

The current Premier League leaders are the new favourites to lure the Netherlands international away from Southampton and would end any hopes of Klopp's team finally landing a key target from last summer.

The German, who has managed to tighten up his defence in recent weeks, is still on the look out for a new commanding centre-half to add to his ranks and de Vrij would certainly provide that.

The 25-year-old has only made 90 appearances across four seasons with Lazio due to a serious knee injury, but has performed admirably for the Stadio Olimpico-based club when on the field of play.

De Vrij, who has 33 caps for the Dutch national side, has scored three goals in 19 games for Lazio this season to help them to fifth in the league standings.

