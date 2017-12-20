On-loan Liverpool Winger Ryan Kent's Future Unknown Amid Lack of Bundesliga Playing Time

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Liverpool are considering ending Ryan Kent's loan spell at SC Freiburg early, after interest has emerged from several Championship clubs. 

The 21-year-old has found game time limited in the Bundesliga, as Freiburg have struggled to build on last season's success.

Kent featured in three of Liverpool's pre-season matches - wins against Tranmere, Hertha BSC and Athletic Club - before being shipped off to Germany.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Freiburg needed the reinforcements after selling forwards Vincenzo Grifo and Maximilian Philipp to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Dortmund, respectively. 

However, manager Christian Streich has put his faith in club-owned players, while the likes of new arrivals Florian Niederlechner and Marco Terrazzino have pushed Kent further down the pecking order.

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

According to the Echo, several Championship clubs are interested in taking the winger on loan, with Derby, Leeds and Middlesbrough among those interested.

Barnsley are also keeping tabs on Kent after the youngster made 44 appearances in the English second-tier.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Freiburg take on Werder Bremen on Wednesday night in the DFB-Pokal in what will be their last match before the winter break. The Black Forest club will not play a competitive match until the 13th January, against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The end of the Hinrunde will give Liverpool time to decide on Kent's future, as the forward has made just six league appearances, starting once.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters