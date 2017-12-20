Ludicrous Chinese Press Suggest Barcelona Captain Doesn't Have What it Takes to Succeed There

Andrés Iniesta will not be moving to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan as the midfielder is deemed too old to compete in the CSL.

The club, which was founded in August 2000, had their eyes set on bringing Iniesta to China next season. However, with the Spanish midfielder set to turn 34 after the World Cup in Russia, a potential move hasn't delighted local media.

Barça dominate Marca awards despite losing La Liga to Real Madrid. Messi wins Player of the Year and the Pichichi. Iniesta named Spain's best player. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) December 18, 2017

According to a report in the Chongqing Morning Post (via Marca), Iniesta wouldn't be able to match the expectations and intensity of the CSL.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has also had his age thrown into question by the journalist, with Iniesta not fitting the league's model which has seen Axel Witsel, Paulinho, Oscar and Hulk all ditch their careers in Europe in favour of a big money deal in China.

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have recently dismissed Chang Woe-Ryong as the manager of the club, with Paulo Bento coming in as his successor. The 48-year-old was in charge of the Portuguese national team at Euro 2012 and the World Cup two years later in Brazil.





Bento, who has also had top-flight experience with Sporting CP, Olympiakos and Cruzeiro, has been appointed the club in an effort to start playing a European style of football.