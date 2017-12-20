Ludicrous Chinese Press Suggest Barcelona Captain Doesn't Have What it Takes to Succeed There

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Andrés Iniesta will not be moving to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan as the midfielder is deemed too old to compete in the CSL.

The club, which was founded in August 2000, had their eyes set on bringing Iniesta to China next season. However, with the Spanish midfielder set to turn 34 after the World Cup in Russia, a potential move hasn't delighted local media.

According to a report in the Chongqing Morning Post (via Marca), Iniesta wouldn't be able to match the expectations and intensity of the CSL. 

The World Cup-winning midfielder has also had his age thrown into question by the journalist, with Iniesta not fitting the league's model which has seen Axel Witsel, Paulinho, Oscar and Hulk all ditch their careers in Europe in favour of a big money deal in China.

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have recently dismissed Chang Woe-Ryong as the manager of the club, with Paulo Bento coming in as his successor. The 48-year-old was in charge of the Portuguese national team at Euro 2012 and the World Cup two years later in Brazil. 


Bento, who has also had top-flight experience with Sporting CP, Olympiakos and Cruzeiro, has been appointed the club in an effort to start playing a European style of football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters