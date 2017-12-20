Luka Modric Reveals Real Retirement Wish & Calls on Fans' Backing Ahead of El Clasico Showdown

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Luka Modric has admitted his desire to retire at Real Madrid - but is unclear over whether such a wish will be granted.

The veteran playmaker has plied his trade with the reigning La Liga champions for five seasons following his 2012 switch from Tottenham Hotspur and has won plenty of honours with Los Blancos during that time.

Modric's contract at Real expires in June 2020 and, in an interview with Spanish news publication AS, he stated how wonderful it would be if he was given the chance to end his career with the Champions League holders.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

The 32-year-old said: "Signing for Real Madrid was a dream come true. There aren't that many players who have managed to retire here but we'll see what happens with me. My wish is to retire here but things change very quickly in football."

Modric has made 234 appearances in all competitions for Real since his move to Madrid from London, and has faced off against fierce rivals Barcelona on a number of occasions as a result.

The first 'El Clasico' of the league season now looms into view ahead of the enforced winter break in Spain and, with Real a massive 11 points off the current league leaders, a victory over La Blaugrana is vital to their chances of retaining the top flight title.

Modric stated that he believed Real were in decent form going into the contest, and called on the club's fanbase to back Zinedine Zidane's side in the face of some pretty overwhelming odds.

He added: "We're in a good moment of form. We're ready for Barça and eager to put in a good game - hopefully we can win and pull a little closer to them in the table.

"We'll need to be extra careful not to leave Barcelona any spaces because if you do, they have players who can punish you.

"The fans are always there for us, cheering us on. They'll make sure it's a great atmosphere and will give everything they've got from the stands, like we'll be doing out on the pitch."

