Newcastle United Set to Make January Move for Leicester City Misfit Striker Islam Slimani

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a January move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, according to the Daily Mail.

Slimani, who has made just one start for Leicester so far this season, has failed to impress since his £28m move to the King Power Stadium from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016. The Algerian is way behind in the pecking order, and the Foxes are thought to be willing to cut their losses come January. 

'I think now Slimani is working very well also. It is always difficult for me to make assurances with competition between the players," Leicester manager Claude Puel was recently quoted as saying, by the Mail

'It is difficult for me to say what will happen in the transfer window but it is difficult for me and the staff to manage all these players for the same position."

The Magpies are in a desperate struggle towards the bottom of the Premier League table, having lost eight games in nine, and Rafa Benitez is keen to bolster their chances of survival in the upcoming transfer window. 

With both Joselu and Dwight Gayle failing to score regularly, and Aleksandar Mitrovic looking set to leave St James' Park, a new striker will almost certainly be one of Benitez's top priorities. 

According to the report, that new striker could be Islam Slimani. After failing to secure his services in the summer, the Magpies are keener than ever to secure the target man's signature next month. 

However, Newcastle aren't the only team interested, and it is claimed that Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, and Watford are also eager in acquiring the City striker, meaning Benitez's side will face a battle to bring him to St James' Park in January. 

