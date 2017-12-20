PSG Director Slams Real Madrid Following Attempts to Unsettle Record Signing Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain's director of sport Antero Henrique has hit out at Real Madrid's attempts to unsettle Neymar - making it publicly clear to the world that Los Blancos would love to sign the Brazilian from PSG.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has spoken very highly of Neymar in recent weeks. According to reports, the Spanish side see the former Barcelona man as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 33 in February.

And now, the PSG director has spoken out about Perez's attempts to get into Neymar's head, claiming that the move has backfired - unsettling Ronaldo instead of Neymar.

“If Neymar could leave PSG to go to Madrid? No. Because he is happy, he loves the club and is fulfilling here,” Henrique told AS (via the Mirror).





“It’s not a question of money, it’s a question of balance. Neymar accepted our vision, he has a lot of ambition and PSG offered him space for his ambition.

“To speak about about a player from another club on the day in which [Cristiano] Ronaldo wins the Ballon d’Or is not good for the player.”

The Parisians signed Neymar in the summer for a world record transfer fee (roughly £200m), and so far it seems money well spent. So far, after 19 games, the 25-year-old has been involved in a remarkable 30 goals - scoring 17 and assisting 13.

However, there are claims that he is unsettled in the French capital, despite his success on the pitch. His very public feud with strike partner Edinson Cavani is one massive talking point, and Madrid appear to be trying to lure him back to Spain having missed out on his signature in 2013.