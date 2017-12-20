PSG Plan to Avoid FFP Punishment as Green Light Given to Chase €10m Midfielder

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain are proactively looking to avoid punishment under Financial Fair Play regulations in their pursuit of Brazilian starlet Wendel.

The Fluminense midfielder has been a star performer this season, registering five goals and two assists in 33 Série A appearances for the Tricolor

Having attracted interest from across Europe, PSG are hoping to get a deal in place that will see Wendel move to the Parc des Princes at the start of the next financial cycle. 

Due to the way that Financial Fair Play is regulated, Paris Saint-Germain are not looking to bring Wendel to the club until the summer of 2018, according to RMC Sport (via Marca).

The French giants are already committed to paying AS Monaco €180m to permanently secure the signing of Kylian Mbappé at the end of his current loan deal. However, PSG are determined to bring Wendel to the club and want to avoid the 20-year-old moving elsewhere in January.

Formerly of Tigres do Brasil, Wendel secured his move to the Fluminense academy in 2015. Initially being given a chance in their U20 squad, the midfielder was promoted to their first-team in January 2017.

Fluminense have seen the likes of Gerson (AS Roma), Kenedy (Chelsea) and Richarlison (Watford) all leave the club over the last few seasons, with Wendel set to be their latest high-profile export to Europe.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters