PSG Plan to Avoid FFP Punishment as Green Light Given to Chase €10m Midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are proactively looking to avoid punishment under Financial Fair Play regulations in their pursuit of Brazilian starlet Wendel.

The Fluminense midfielder has been a star performer this season, registering five goals and two assists in 33 Série A appearances for the Tricolor.

Having attracted interest from across Europe, PSG are hoping to get a deal in place that will see Wendel move to the Parc des Princes at the start of the next financial cycle.

PSG have agreed a €10m fee for Wendel (Fluminense). The Brazilian midfielder will go on loan to a European club (Bordeaux/Porto favourites) in January until the summer. pic.twitter.com/PAwgLGDFyp — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) December 13, 2017

Due to the way that Financial Fair Play is regulated, Paris Saint-Germain are not looking to bring Wendel to the club until the summer of 2018, according to RMC Sport (via Marca).

The French giants are already committed to paying AS Monaco €180m to permanently secure the signing of Kylian Mbappé at the end of his current loan deal. However, PSG are determined to bring Wendel to the club and want to avoid the 20-year-old moving elsewhere in January.

Formerly of Tigres do Brasil, Wendel secured his move to the Fluminense academy in 2015. Initially being given a chance in their U20 squad, the midfielder was promoted to their first-team in January 2017.

Fluminense have seen the likes of Gerson (AS Roma), Kenedy (Chelsea) and Richarlison (Watford) all leave the club over the last few seasons, with Wendel set to be their latest high-profile export to Europe.