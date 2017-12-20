Robins Boss Uses Daughter's 'Piggy Bank' to Fund Jose Mourinho Gift Ahead of Quarter-Final Clash

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has jokingly claimed he had to 'raid my little girl's piggy bank' in order to fund the present the club have bought for Manchester United boss José Mourinho.

The Red Devils travel to Ashton Gate on Wednesday to take on Bristol City in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. Ahead of their matchup, Johnson admitted that he'd like to have 10 minutes alone with Mourinho after the match.

"I spent £450 on a bottle of wine!" Johnson told BBC Sport (via FourFourTwo). "I have had to raid my little girl's piggy bank. It is being flown in especially from Portugal.

"We have done the due diligence and realised Jose likes this particular bottle that has to be poured by an expert.

"So hopefully he'll come in and have a little chat with me and I'll try to pick his brain for five or 10 minutes."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Bristol City have already beaten Stoke City and Crystal Palace to book their place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. Winning 2-0 and 4-1 respectively, the Robins' impressive form in the Championship has carried over into cup competitions well this season.

For United, a 4-1 thrashing of Burton Albion in the third round of the competition set the tone for the defending champions of the Carabao Cup. Then going on to win 2-0 away at Swansea, United's trip to Ashton Gate on Wednesday could be their toughest test yet.

