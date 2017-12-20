Twitter Users Think Leicester City's Demarai Gray Should Get Ban For Dive Against Man City

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Manchester City eventually overcame Leicester City last night to reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, but only after a penalty shoot-out victory. 

The Citizens led for most of normal time, thanks to a goal by Bernardo Silva in the 26th minute of the game. But, a Jamie Vardy penalty deep into second-half stoppage-time levelled the scores to send the match into extra time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Both teams were unable to find a winner and the match went into a penalty shoot-out. With the ABBA system in play, both teams scored their opening three penalties. Gabriel Jesus scored the away side's fourth, before back-to-back misses by Jamie Vardy and then Riyad Mahrez, sent Manchester City into the next round.

After their exit from the Carabao Cup last night, Leicester could soon discover even more bad news for a particular moment in the match that led to their penalty.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It appeared that Demarai Gray, who won the spot-kick, went down in the penalty area with limited contact from the Citizens's Kyle Walker. With retrospective bans for diving being a hot topic this week after West Ham's Manuel Lanzini was given a two-game suspension for a dive against Stoke in the Premier League, fears over a punishment for Gray may be growing. 


Many Twitter users reacted to the penalty incident that led to an equaliser for Leicester City with moments to go in the match. Many of them believe that Gray should see retrospective action being taken against him for simulation. 

Here are what some Twitter users said about the penalty that Gray won for his side:

