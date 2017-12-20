VIDEO: PSG Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe Gets New Neymar-Like Hairdo for His Birthday

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has copped a new look for his 19th birthday.

The young France international often displays great maturity and poise for his age. And now that he's celebrated another birthday, he's gotten the hair to go with it.

On Wednesday, Mabappe revealed his new white hair - well at least that's what he calls it - but it does appear to be more silvery-grey than white

White hair for my birthday 👱🏽 Thanks 🖐🏽 @tchaga_barber

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on

Caption: White hair for my birthday __ Thanks __ @tchaga_barber

The forward's form from last season has leaked into this one, with him scoring seven goals and assisting seven more in 13 Ligue 1 appearances so far. 

And having teamed up with the likes of Neymar and Edinson Cavani, he looks well on course to win his second successive league title, with PSG nine points clear of second place in the standings.

